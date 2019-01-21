Person Wanted For Allegedly Robbing A Subway in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga – Police in Warner Robins are looking for the person who they say robbed a Subway Restaurant.

It happened at the Subway located at 1801 Watson Boulevard just after 8:30 Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the person who allegedly robbed the restaurant was dressed in all black and had their face covered. They entered the store with a handgun, demanded money and left with cash. No one was hurt.

Police say the person left the scene in a 90’s model white vehicle, possibly a Hyundai.

The robbery is under investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.