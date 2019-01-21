Man Turns Himself In For Allegedly Shooting Another Man In The Chest

MACON, Ga – A man turned himself in over the weekend after he allegedly shot another man in the chest.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 46 year old Charles Knight turned himself in at the Bibb County Jail on Sunday.

Deputies were looking for him since late Saturday night. Deputies say Knight and 40 year old Charles Richard got into a fight outside of 3979 Shakespeare Boulevard in Macon around 11 Saturday night. Deputies say during the fight, Knight pulled out a gun and shot Richard in the chest.

Richard was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health and is in stable condition.

Knight has been charged with Aggravated Assault and is being held on a $27,700 bond.