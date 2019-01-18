Tomorrow Brings Rain and Potential for Strong to Severe Storms

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Isolated showers today will become more widespread by the time we get into the late afternoon on Saturday.

Today.

- Advertisement -

Rain moved into Middle Georgia yesterday evening and will hang around until a cold front clears the rain and clouds out on Sunday. Under a mostly cloudy sky today we will see temperatures rise back into the lower 60’s across the viewing area. Isolated showers will be the main story this afternoon as well. Tonight, with the added cloud cover and a south wind we will see above normal temperatures. The average low temperature for this time of year is 35° and we will be running ten to fifteen degrees above that tonight.

Tomorrow.

It is going to feel more like a spring day tomorrow than the middle of January as high temperatures will be running near 70°. We will start the day off with isolated showers, but a strong cold front moves through in the afternoon and early evening hours. As a result, this will give us the chance to see widespread rain as well as the potential to see an isolated strong to severe storm. The Storm Prediction Center has put most of Middle Georgia in a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for tomorrow. The main threats will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and the potential for a brief spin up tornado. At the moment, the greatest threat for severe weather stays to our west in Alabama, but as this system evolves we will continue to monitor it.

Breezy conditions are also in the forecast for tomorrow. Sustained winds will be coming from the south at ten to fifteen miles per hour, but gusts could be as great as twenty-five miles per hour.

Extended.

Once the cold front clears Middle Georgia on Sunday morning we will see a decrease in clouds as the day goes on. Behind the front is Arctic air that will send morning low temperatures into the mid-to-upper 20’s on Monday morning. Monday afternoon we will see chilly temperatures in the 40’s, but we will also have a lot of sunshine for MLK Day!

Connect with Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).