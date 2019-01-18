Strong storms and major cold headed for Middle Georgia this weekend, but eclipse viewing will be fine

Good evening,

Clouds have been hanging around for much of the day here in Middle

Georgia, but windy and stormy conditions are on the way for the first half of our weekend.



A strong cold front will bring the potential for strong storms to much of the southeast, while creating a wintry mess to much of the Midwest and Northeast. This system will be moving through relatively quickly, but the impact will be most intense further to our north.



As far as timing, the latest forecast brings the leading line of storms into much of Middle Georgia, after 7PM. Temperatures will still be warm after peaking at around 70. The storms should be through the area by around 2AM Sunday morning.

The main threats from these storms remain gusty winds and an isolated, brief, spin-up tornado. Winds along the main line of storms could gust over 60 mph. Flooding, is not likely but possible across some rivers, especially in our southern counties.

After the front comes through temperatures fall into the 40’s for our highs and our lows will fall into the 20’s. Not only will our actual temperatures be very cold, we will also likely be seeing wind chills in the teens.



Not only will we be seeing very cold temperatures, we will experience a rare total lunar eclipse of a Super Blood Wolf Moon. This means the moon will appear larger, with a red tint, and will be a full moon. It will be very cold for viewing the total eclipse with temps staying in the 30’s under clear skies. The next total eclipse visible from the US will be November 8, 2022.