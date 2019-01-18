Middle Georgia Crisis Centers see spike in victims speaking up after R. Kelly documentary

If you are in a situation and need help, call the Crisis Center at (478)459-9292. They're available 24-hours a day.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crisis Centers in Middle Georgia are seeing an increase in sexual assault and domestic violence reports. A crisis center coordinator says the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” might be the reason.

“They may realized that they’ve had something that’s happened in their past and that it is safe for them to talk about it now,” Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia Sexual Assault Advocacy Coordinator Dottie Stafford said.

She says with news about celebrities, like R. Kelly, making national headlines for sexual assault abuse is resulting in victims telling what happened to them.

“I’ve seen our numbers go up this year. With the beginning of the #MeToo Movement we’ve had more people who’ve called who’ve been triggered,” Stafford said.

She says documentaries, social media, and news reports are revealing for many who have lived through sexual abuse.

“People are realizing I’m not alone, there are other people who’ve experienced this and I don’t have to keep it silent anymore. I can say this happened to me and I can talk about it and get support for myself,” Stafford said.

Changes in behavior and withholding information are signs of sexual or domestic abuse.

“They’ve become more withdrawn or depressed, don’t want to go out and enjoy the usual activities that they have enjoyed in the past,” Stafford said.

If you are in a situation and need help, call the Crisis Center at (478)459-9292. They’re available 24-hours a day.