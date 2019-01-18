Malik Golden sentenced to life in prison for Warner Robins murder

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Warner Robins man is sentenced to life in prison for a 2016 murder and armed robbery.

Friday morning a judge sentenced 21-year-old Malik Golden to prison.

- Advertisement -

In June 2016, Golden and two others tried to rob Hawkins at the Budget Inn Motel on Watson Boulevard. The evidence showed that during the robbery, Golden shot Hawkins in the chest. Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Golden will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 35 years.