John Drew Smith Tennis Center expects economic impact for Bibb County due to Southern Winter Tournament

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC)- John Drew Smith Tennis Center is getting ready to host the 2019 Annual Southern Winter Tournament that could help increase business throughout Macon-Bibb County this weekend.

Tournament Director for Macon Tennis Association, Adam Dalton explains how the best 12-year-old tennis players of the of the southern region will compete in this Tournament.

“So this tournament also has national level points. Because this is a level one event it has the most points you can offer in the southern association. Some of the best 12-year-old tennis players will be coming to our hotels, eating in our restaurants, going to our museums, going to the movie theater, bowling allies, and those different things. Overall, bringing money into our economy, throughout the weekend,’ says Dalton.

Tennis player Charlie Robin who is ranked seed 2 of the tournament says he has prepped for this and is ready to compete.

“My dad has been a tennis player all his life, it’s in the blood. I’ve learned it from him and I’ve enjoyed it. it’s just been coming along for me. I’ve done well and have got the hang of it and been doing really well,” says Robin.

The Southern Winter Tournament is scheduled to start for the weekend.

