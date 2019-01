The 25th annual Martin Luther King Parade is taking place this Saturday afternoon in Dublin.

The parade will begin at 12:00 Saturday afternoon on Martin Luther King Boulevard and end on West Jackson Street in Downtown Dublin. The parade will pass along the route of the new Martin Luther King monument on the corner of Church and Telfair Streets.

Everyone is invited to come and participate in this event.

This will be a rain or shine event.