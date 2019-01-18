3 men charged in Dublin murder

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chapman says it was a drug deal gone wrong.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three men are being charged with the murder of a Dublin man.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jaswain Bell. He’s being charged with murder of 28-year old McKerick Guyton.

23-year-old Jerrell Terry is charged with party to the crime of murder and 21-year-old Gerez Duty is charged with party to the crime.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chapman says it was a drug deal gone wrong. It happened Tuesday morning just after 4:30 at the corner of North Calhoun Street and Sunset Drive.