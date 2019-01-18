2 Macon men arrested in connection to home burglary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Macon men were arrested Friday in connection to a residential burglary in southwest Macon.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 2900 block of Emerson Circle just after 1 p.m. after a neighbor called to report two men walking around the property.

The neighbor gave a description of the suspects and informed deputies they were leaving in a black GMC Sierra.

Deputies found the vehicle nearby and took both men into custody.

48-year-old Jerry Lee Bennet Jr. and 28-year-old David Allen Sutton were taken to the Bibb County Jail. They’re both charged with burglary.