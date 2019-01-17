Prince Philip in car accident, Buckingham Palace says

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

- Advertisement - By Alanna Satur and David K. Li

LONDON — Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth and father and grandfather of two future kings, was in a car accident in England, but the 97-year-old was not injured, authorities said Thursday.

The accident happened Sandringham Estate, which is about 115 miles northeast of London, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon,” the statement said. “The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene.”

Philip’s oldest son, Prince Charles, is next in line to the throne. His oldest grandson is Prince William, who is second in line.