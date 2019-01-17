Malik Golden convicted of 2016 murder, armed robbery in Warner Robins

In June 2016, Golden and two others tried to rob Hawkins at the Budget Inn Motel on Watson Boulevard.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Warner Robins man is convicted in the 2016 armed robbery and murder of Donell Hawkins.

Thursday, a jury convicted 21-year-old Malik Golden of Felony Murder (2 counts), Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault With Intent to Rob, and Criminal Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery following a four-day jury trial.

In June 2016, Golden and two others tried to rob Hawkins at the Budget Inn Motel on Watson Boulevard. The evidence showed that during the robbery, Golden shot Hawkins in the chest. Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Golden was later arrested in October of 2016 in Waterbury, Connecticut.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Friday at 9:00am in Houston County Superior Court.