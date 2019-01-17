Kemp’s State of the State Address announces plans for Georgia

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp announces his plans for the Peach State this morning in the Gold Dome. The House and Senate held a joint session for day four of the legislative session, to hear more on the direction Kemp has for the state.

It was a warm welcome for the 83rd Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, when he walked in the House Chambers for his first State of the State Address, where he announced his visions for Georgia.

He’s standing strong by his plans to further develop rural Georgia, teacher pay raises, and to clean up gang activity.

”Governor Brian Kemp has outlined an aggressive platform and we’re going to be working hard to make these things come through,” District 145 Representative Rick Williams said.

Kemp is already bringing his promises he made during his campaign to become reality.

”We can ensure that every part of our state has access to opportunity – that our kids can graduate and raise their families where they were raised,” Kemp said.

Good news for teachers, as promised there will be more money in their pockets.

”My 2020 budget proposal include $3,000 permanent salary increase,” Kemp said.

Addressing mental health issues to prevent school violence is at the top of his list.

”Provide critical resources to prevent disruptive and aggressive behavior. They will inspire, mentor, and keep our students safe,” Kemp said.

Kemp has plans to improve rural Georgia.

”We can expand access to high-speed internet, quality healthcare, and good education,” Kemp said.

Kemp has previously discussed focusing on rural healthcare, but District 142 Representative Miriam Paris is concerned Kemp didn’t address Medicaid Expansion enough in his address.

”It needs to be addressed and if we do that, we’re going to provide hundreds of thousands of jobs to the state as well as uplifting these rural communities,” she said.

Kemp says he will continue Hurricane Michael relief efforts to help rebuild and renew hope to rural Georgia.

His budget includes $500,000 to form gang task forces with the GBI to work with local district attorneys and law enforcement to dismantle street gangs.