Isolated Showers Today, But Widespread Rain Returns This Weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Warmer weather hangs around through Saturday, but that will be accompanied by more rain as a strong cold front brings a change to Middle Georgia.

Today.

Much like yesterday it was another chilly start to the morning in Middle Georgia, but we will warm up back into the 60’s this afternoon. The average high temperature for this time of year is 58° and I expect us to eclipse that this afternoon. We will start the afternoon with a lot of sunshine, but as the day progresses we will continue to add in clouds ahead of a weak cold front that will begin to stall across our area within the next twenty-four hours. With this cold front rain chances will be increasing. Showers will begin in the afternoon hours today and continue through tomorrow afternoon. Coverage and intensity of these isolated showers is not expected to be very good. With a mostly cloudy sky overnight tonight, temperatures will hang around in the mid-40’s rather than below freezing like we have seen over the past few mornings.

Tomorrow.

A mostly cloudy sky is in the forecast for your Friday as well as isolated showers. Rain chances will continue to run at thirty percent through Friday evening before a slight dry period. Temperatures tomorrow will be on the warm side again as afternoon high temperatures run in the low 60’s while overnight low temperatures will only fall to nearly 50°.

Weekend.

Widespread rain associated with an area of low pressure is expected to move across the Deep South Saturday evening into Sunday morning. This system will give Middle Georgia the chance for another soaking round of rain as rain totals are expected to be anywhere from half an inch to one inch through the weekend.

