Cat of the Week: Boo

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a beautiful one year old cat named Boo!

Boo is a calm cat that is perfect for someone who wants to snuggle their pet. Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at the Kitty City Cat Rescue, says that the best match for Boo could be a college student that wants to have a furry friend to come home to. His calming personality is what every college student could use!

If you’re interested in adopting Boo or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!