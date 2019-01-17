BCSO searching for vehicle in connection to home burglary in north Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify and find a vehicle in connection to a home burglary.

The incident happened on Glenwood Drive in north Macon on January 15th between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The vehicle is silver Acura MDX SUV. There is a dent in the driver’s side rear door near the door handle, a dent in the passenger side front quarter panel with a sticker on the passenger side rear window, and stickers on the bottom driver’s side corner and top corner of the passenger side rear window.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 and ask to leave a message for the on-call investigator, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.