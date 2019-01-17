Annual Special Olympics is underway in Houston County

HOUSTON CO- (41NBC/WMGT)- Smiles, excitement and lots of fun are filled at veterans high school gymnasium as they host the annual Special Olympics.

Children are competing in 3-on-3 basketball, team skills, and individual skills to not only place in skill sets but to also enjoy the fundamentals of each one.

Adapted Physical Education Specialist Tracy Fendley expresses the importance of kids with special needs on how they would like to compete and participate in everyday sports.

“We need more events like this in the community and more opportunities for our students with special needs because it gives them the chance to come out and be like everybody else. Our kids want to be included and they want to be treated like any other individual in society,” says Fendley.

The special Olympics of Georgia currently has more than 27,000 registered athletes with more than 700 participants in Houston County.

“I just enjoy being around kids in general. It doesn’t matter what level, what age, just being around them, hopefully trying to help them out to succeed. I learn a lot more from them then they’ll ever learn from me,” says Angela Crawford a Physical education teacher at Houston County High School.

Both days of the competition are always very busy for organizers and competitors. However, everyone walks away a winner.

“To have a chance to come out here and watch the kids play and their smiles and how much fun they have, is wonderful. It’s one of the high lights of the year for me,” Stephen Robinson Physical Education Specialist.

