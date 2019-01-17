41Today: Author Fletcher Johnson Jr. releases new novel

Fletcher Johnson Jr. just releases his newest novel called Tears of a Cherry Blossom Tree.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Macon author Fletcher Johnson Jr. just released his newest novel. It is called Tears of a Cherry Blossom Tree.

This novel follows his previous book, “Memories of a Cherry Blossom Tree,” that tells the story of orphans and foster children adopted into a family of love. The book gives fictional accounts of children who came from various backgrounds of abuse, neglect, abandonment and displacement.

Johnson says the new novel will takes readers on an epic, emotional journey like never before! He adds that readers can expect to feel a sense of Joy, Empathy, Fear, Humor, and Hope.

For more information about Johnson and his new novel click here.