Several properties will be demolished due to Macon-Bibb Blight Removal Project

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-Several properties in Macon-Bibb will be demolished as part of an effort to attack blighted homes in the community.

Macon-Bibb county commission has approved additional funds in this year’s budget to demolish blighted homes and Four of the 18 identified houses selected by local leaders are ready for demolition.

In the past several years, local leaders and the county commission has successfully demolished blighted homes throughout Macon-Bibb Neighborhoods.

One of the homes across the street from central High School was demolished by crews in the effort to clean up the Napier Community.

“As I said earlier sometimes perception is a reality. We know we offer a top-notch education at central high school, so we want nothing to interfere with our ability to give the

best and the brightest students, that are over here,” says principal Emanuel Frazier of Central High School.

Central high school principal Emanuel Frazier also says the blight removal project will impact the high school and students.

“We need them to know that anything is possible. We want them to feel like their school is the best school,” says Frazier.

Chief facilities development officer Cass Hatcher says the initial

blight project started three years ago.

“The mayor of commissions decided they wanted to continue the initiative for blight and they budgeted general funds use to tear down properties that had a court order on them to be torn down,” says Hatcher.

County Commissioner Bert Bivins explains how he is fighting to push the project to more neighborhoods sooner rather than later…

“One of the most complaints I get is from people who live next door to houses like this. they want them torn down and they’re everywhere. these neighborhoods have been neglected for decades,” says Bivins.

Of the 18 houses selected for the blight removal project, 10 are being

prepared for demolition. County commissioners and local leaders plan to continue the effort.