Scattered showers possible Thursday, before heavy rain this weekend

Good evening,

It was a beautiful and warm day here in Middle Georgia, but clouds and rain chances are on the way through the end of the week.



Round 1 of our weather systems will move through the area tomorrow afternoon/evening. Scattered showers are expected across much of Middle Georgia, likely after around 5 pm. No major temperatures changes are expected behind round 1.

Round 2 will be more potent as it moves through. Not only are we expecting heavy rain overnight Saturday, but also the potential for a few rumbles of thunder. Behind the front we will continue to see rain into the morning on Sunday before the cold air moves in.



Arctic air will push in behind the cold front overnight Sunday and into Monday. This will bring our lows into the 20’s and highs will struggle to get into the mid and upper 40’s.