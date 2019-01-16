Governor Kemp lays out plans for school safety

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to the Associated Press, newly elected Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, has unveiled plans to allocate money to each Georgia public school for safety measures and an anti-gang task force within the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to the Associated Press, newly elected Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, has unveiled plans to allocate money to each Georgia public school for safety measures and an anti-gang task force within the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Kemp’s comments came at an annual breakfast held by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

- Advertisement -

He’s seeking $30,000 for each public school in the state, for a total cost of $69 million to enact safety measures determined at the local level. Kemp also said he planned to address mental health within schools and provide extra resources.

Kemp said he wanted to put $500,000 in initial funding toward a new anti-gang task force within GBI.