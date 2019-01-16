“I feel like I’m being held hostage,” local FAA workers voice shutdown concerns

If you are being impacted by the shutdown you should call your creditors to set up payment arrangements.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s day 26 of the government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history. Museums and national parks are still closed. Airports are also feeling the effects and it’s causing stress on customers and staff.

Airport union employees are receiving zero dollars on their checks, leaving them struggling to make ends meet.

“Personally I can probably go another three weeks and then I’m going to have serious problems,” Equipment Specialist Josh Campbell said.

Josh Campbell is a husband and a father of two. He and his family just moved back to Macon six months ago.

“My family and I are just getting in a position where we can start saving some money again,” he said.

He’s an Equipment Specialist with Professional Aviation System at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, but isn’t an employee with the airport.

“My position is deemed as essential for public safety because people are on airplanes and we have to make sure that air traffic can talk to those airplanes and direct them,” he said.

Campbell has to go to work daily, even without a dollar to his name or on his checks.

“To have a big zero means now that there’s bills that aren’t going to get paid. I have to worry about providing essentials like food for my wife and kids,” Campbell said.

Georgia Department of Labor in Macon Career Manager Bob Thompson says for those like Campbell who work, but aren’t getting paid and want to apply for unemployment, you may get denied.

“They’re going to look at that as ‘oh, so this person is working,’ so there’s a strong possibility they’ll be disqualified,” Thompson said.

If you’re furloughed you can also file unemployment, but when the shutdown is over you’ll get back pay from your employer, something Congress approved last week.

“Then that’s going to create an over payment so they’re going to have to pay that over payment back,” Thompson said.

In either position, it’s leaving many federal workers like Campbell trying to scrape by.

“Some cash that I had set aside for my anniversary that’s coming up at the end of the month is probably going to get used for bills,” Campbell said.

If you are being impacted by the shutdown you should call your creditors to set up payment arrangements.