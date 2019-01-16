Dry Today, But Rain Returns Tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) –More seasonal temperatures return this afternoon with the added sunshine.

Today.

An area of high pressure just to our west is going to keep us dry once again this afternoon. After a chilly start to the morning where low temperatures fell into the upper 20’s and low 30’s across Middle Georgia, we will see temperatures rebound nicely into the upper 50’s this afternoon. The average high temperature for this time of year is 58° so we are going to be right where we are supposed to be. After dealing with a partly to mostly cloudy sky to start the work week we will finally see more sun than clouds this afternoon! With clear skies in the forecast for tonight, temperatures will once again hover around the freezing mark, so make sure you are taking the necessary precautions to prepare yourself (and your pets) for the colder weather.

Tomorrow.

We will once again see a lot of sunshine in the afternoon hours, but clouds will begin to stream in ahead of a weak cold front that will bring a few light showers to Middle Georgia late tomorrow night and into early Friday morning.

Friday & Beyond.

Once the cold front clears our area around lunchtime on Friday we will still be dealing with a mostly cloudy sky. The next system that will bring rain to Middle Georgia moves through late on Saturday night and into the early morning hours on Sunday. Anywhere from half an inch to one inch of rainfall is in the forecast for areas across Middle Georgia. Behind this system is Arctic air. High temperatures on Monday will struggle to make it out of the mid-40’s while the Monday and Tuesday morning low temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 20’s.

