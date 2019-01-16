Bibb deputies looking for two thieves

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office are looking for two men who they say broke into a Kia Soul, and stole a purse at a restaurant in Macon.

The incident happened at the Cracker Barrel on Eisenhower Parkway on December 28th, 2018 at around 2 p.m.

Deputies are looking for two white males in their late 20’s to early 30’s.

They were driving what appears to be a silver Toyota 4Runner.

Investigators say both men are committing similar crimes at other restaurants.

If you have any information on the suspects or the vehicle, please contact Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Dennis Terry at (478) 951-4011, or email him at dterry@maconbibb.us

You can also call Macon Regional Crime stoppers at (478) 751-7500, if you have information that leads to an arrest.