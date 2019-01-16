Bibb deputies arrest man, woman in stolen vehicle with drugs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Macon man after discovering a suspicious vehicle parked the wrong way on Peter Street.

When the deputy tried to talk with the driver of the vehicle, he ran off leaving a woman in the car.

The woman also attempted to run from the scene, but was arrested.

The man was found in an abandoned duplex near the scene. He was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies discovered that the suspects were inside of a stolen vehicle. After further investigation, it was discovered that the tag that on the vehicle was reported stolen, and another stolen car tag was found.

Deputies also located over a ½ ounce of cocaine inside of the vehicle.

The driver, 38-year-old Airris Montez Wooten, is charged with two counts of obstruction of a police officer, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property-misdemeanor, one count theft by receiving stolen property-felony, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, improper parking, and probation violation. Wooten also had an outstanding warrant for battery family violence, in an unrelated case.

The woman, identified as 30-year-old Stephanie Astar Johnson, is charged with obstruction of a police officer.