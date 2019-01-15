Woman charged with DUI, accused of hitting child on bike in Warner Robins

A driver is facing charges, accused of hitting a child riding a bike to school in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A driver is facing charges, accused of hitting a child riding a bike to school in Warner Robins. It happened around 7:30 Tuesday morning at the intersection of Wellborn Road and Jackson Street.

Police says 45-year-old Denise Jenkins was driving her 2006 Nissan Sentra when she disregarded the crossing guard and struck the 11-year-old child.

According to a Warner Robins PD news release, the child was talking and alert before being transported to The Medical Center Navicent Health. After an evaluation at the hospital, officers say the child did not suffer any major injuries.

Jenkins was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Disregard of a Person Directing Traffic, Driving Under the Wrong Class of License, and Defective Equipment.