Theresa May's Brexit deal crushed in parliamentary vote

By Alexander Smith

LONDON — The British prime minister’s Brexit deal was rejected by lawmakers Tuesday, a widely anticipated result that sends the country’s chaotic preparations to leave the European Union back to the drawing board.

In one of the most eagerly anticipated votes in recent U.K. history, lawmakers rejected Theresa May’s deal by 432 votes to 202, with dozens of members of her own ruling Conservative Party rebelling.

The consequences are complex and uncharted, but the prime minister must now present a plan B to the House of Commons.

The wider picture is that more than 30 months after Britain voted in a referendum to leave the E.U. — by a vote of 17.4 million to 16.1 million — the politicians have still not agreed how this should work.

Tuesday’s vote was originally meant to happen in December but May postponed it in the face of almost certain defeat.

Now that it has finally happened, lawmakers must figure out what to do next. It’s not clear whether any alternative plan has enough support, and the E.U. has said it won’t budge in the concessions it has already given her.

If May and Parliament cannot agree on another course of action, Britain will crash out of the E.U. on March 29 without a deal, something most experts say would have catastrophic consequences.

Shortages of food and medicine, civil unrest, chaos at ports and airports and even rekindled conflict in Northern Ireland have all been touted as possibilities under a “no-deal” Brexit.

The opposition Labour Party has said it will seek to oust May’s government but it is not clear whether it has the required number of votes.

Other lawmakers want a “softer” Brexit or even another referendum — dubbed “the people’s vote” — which might give the public the choice between May’s deal, no deal, or no Brexit at all.