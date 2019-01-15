Six Flags Over Georgia to hire 3,000 workers for 2019 season

The next job fair for ages 15 and older is Saturday, January 19 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Six Flags Over Georgia’s Employment Center.

GEORGIA (WMGT/41NBC) – Six Flags Over Georgia is hiring 3,000 workers for the 2019 season. The amusement park says it needs a variety of positions from entry level to seasonal management.

Some of the positions include Food Service Team Members, Guest Relations, Games Team Members, Ride Operations, Admissions Team Members, Security Officers and more.

- Advertisement -

Benefits include advancement opportunities, educational scholarships, free park admission, incentives from area businesses and much more.

The next job fair for ages 15 and older is Saturday, January 19 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Six Flags Over Georgia’s Employment Center.

Interested applicants should complete an online application at sixflagsjobs.com prior to the job fair to receive an invitation to attend.