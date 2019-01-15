Museum of Aviation Foundation announces 23rd annual marathon with Paralyzed Veterans of America

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC)-The museum of aviation is hosting its 23rd Annual Foundation Marathon this weekend.

Paralyzed Veterans of America is partnering with the Foundation for a second year in support of this event by sending 16 members of the National Paralyzed Veterans racing team to participate—with a total of 17 hand cyclists.

The Marathon will include a Half Marathon, 5K, and a Hand Cycle Race.

“This is one of 4 major fundraisers that we have every year for the museum aviation in support of the airplanes that we have here and the growth of the museum. With also our national stem academy which goes to build stem education programs for kids all throughout the state of Georgia,” says President and CEO of the Museum of Aviation Foundation.

Trophies will be awarded to the overall top three male and female finishers in each race.

The last day to register online for the Marathon is January 17th. However, participants can still sign up on race day.

For more information on the 23rd Annual Foundation Marathon, you can click here.