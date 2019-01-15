More Sunshine This Afternoon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A low cloud deck across the state of Georgia will give way to more sunshine by the early afternoon hours.

Today.

The cloud shield that was present across the Deep South yesterday decided that it wanted to hang around for another day, but that will not be the case this afternoon. Clouds will begin to thin out throughout the day which will lead to a partly cloudy afternoon. After topping out at 52° yesterday due to the extensive cloud cover, we will warm up into the middle 50’s with added sunshine. As clouds continue to decrease into the overnight hours I expect temperatures to cool into the low-to-mid 30’s across Middle Georgia under a mostly clear sky. The wind this afternoon will be coming in from the northwest at roughly five miles an hour but will become calm in the early evening hours.

Tomorrow.

As an area of high pressure slides to the east we will see a continuing decrease in clouds. Tomorrow there will be a lot of sunshine present across Middle Georgia that will allow temperatures to get near 60° in some spots. The rain will hold off on your Wednesday afternoon before making a return late on Thursday.

Extended.

The dry weather streak ends on Thursday as rain is back in my forecast. A weather disturbance will move into our area which will give us the chance of seeing some light showers late on Thursday and into your Friday morning commute. Once this disturbance moves out, another one moves in. An area of low pressure will be moving out of the central plains towards the northeast. This system will give Middle Georgia a chance for widespread rain overnight on Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Behind this system is frigid air that will bring morning low temperatures in the 20’s.

