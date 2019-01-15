A little bit of every kind of weather this week in the southeast

Good evening,

A chilly night is on the way across Middle Georgia as temperatures fall to below freezing overnight, under mostly clear skies.



Much of the middle of the week will be quiet. We will also continue to see a small warm up back into the upper 60’s through the end of the week.



We will also be seeing several rounds of rain across the east coast. The first round of rain moves into the area on Thursday evening. No thunderstorm activity is expected, and temperatures should stay mild through the end of the week.



Round 2 of the rain is the bigger threat. Timing on this will be mainly after noon on Saturday and overnight into Sunday morning. Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are possible as this strong cold front moves through the area. This should exit by Sunday afternoon.



Behind the front, the coldest air of the season is set to move in across the east coast and we can expect lows in the low 20’s (and maybe even teens) as well as highs that struggle to make it to the upper 40’s through Tuesday.