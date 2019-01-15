UPDATE: 3 people shot, 1 dead in Dublin

Police are still investigating the incident.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin Police are working a homicide investigation. Laurens County Coroner Nathan Stanley says 28-year-old Darel Guiton was shot near the intersection of North Calhoun Street and Sunset Drive.

Lieutenant Stacey Sapp with the Dublin Police Department says three people were shot Tuesday morning. Police received the 911 call just after 4:30 a.m.

Guiton was taken to Fairview Park hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.