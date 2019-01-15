Georgia Doom tryout scheduled for January 26

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The traditional football season is almost over, but arena football is about to kick off.

The Georgia Doom will return for a second season in the American Arena League this spring.

- Advertisement -

After an unexpected ending to their first season, including accusations by some players about not being paid on time, team owner Kevin Adkins has new people in several key roles, including new head coach James Lal.

“I just look forward to the challenge,” Lal told 41NBC’s Tucker Sargent Friday. “We’re new, we’re a second-year organization. We feel that we put a winning product on the field last year. We’re going to continue that tradition–young, energetic but with a family tie. I think that’s what we were missing last year in the organization is bringing the community in and building it around them. That’s how we’re structuring the organization now.”

Lal says some of last year’s players are coming back, along with a few players who played for other AAL teams.

He says they’re putting an emphasis on players from middle Georgia.

The team will hold its fourth tryout Saturday, January 26 from 12-3 p.m. at Mount de Sales Academy’s Cavalier Fields in west Macon. Pre-registration is $25. It’s $40 to register on-site.

Head to GeorgiaDoom.com or visit the team’s Facebook page for more information.

The Doom plays their home games at the Macon Coliseum.

Here is the team’s 2019 home schedule:

March 30 @ 2 p.m. – Carolina Havoc (Cherry Blossom Festival Weekend)

April 7 @ 4 p.m. – Carolina Predators (Greek Stroll Off)

April 20 @ 7 p.m. – Carolina Cowboyz (Faith Night)

May 4 @ 7 p.m. – Cape Fear Heroes (Youth Night)

May 11 @ 7 p.m. – Carolina Cowboyz (Mother’s Day Appreciation)

June 1 @ 7 p.m. – Carolina Energy (Military Appreciation)