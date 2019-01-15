Daybreak Interview – Keto-Green Diet To Help With Hormone Changes

MACON, Ga – You may have heard of the low-carb, high-fat Keto diet that some celebrities are on to lose weight, but in some cases it that can actually help with hormone changes.

That was the case for Dr. Anna Cabeca, who’s sharing her success with the keto-diet in her new book “The Hormone Fix.” She visited Daybreak to talk about her story and to show how you can make a keto-green smoothie.

- Advertisement -

“The Hormone Fix,” will be available in stores and online February 26th.

Click on the video to see the full interview.