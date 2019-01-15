Woman Hit and Killed On Macon’s Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Ga – Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person who they say hit and killed a woman with their truck early Tuesday morning. Investigators said the accident happened just before 2 a.m. on Pio Nono Avenue near Pio Nono Circle in Macon.

Investigators said a woman who was walking on Pio Nono Avenue was hit by a truck that did not stop. The roadway was closed for a couple of hours while Investigators worked, but has since reopened. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bibb County Coroner.

- Advertisement -

Investigators are looking for a late 90’s to early 2000’s White Ford F150 that has damage to its front grill.

This accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.