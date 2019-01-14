A taste of spring moves into Middle Georgia, before winter returns this weekend

Good evening,

The cloud deck we were dealing with for much of the weekend has been hanging in across the area tonight. This is keeping us a little bit warmer overnight than normal, but clouds will move out tomorrow morning and bring lows in the 30’s.



There aren’t many huge changes over the next few days, but we will see incremental warming throughout the area. Highs will be back in the 60’s by Wednesday or Thursday. Thursday, however, we will reintroduce rain chances to the area.



Friday will likely be a dry day, but Saturday brings our big changes in the weather. Heavy rain is expected beginning Saturday and will hang around through Sunday morning. Highs Saturday are expected to be in the upper 60’s.



By Sunday the cold front will have come through Middle Georgia, bringing very cold temperatures with it! Highs will struggle to get into the upper 40’s for much of Sunday and into Monday for the Martin Luther King Holiday.