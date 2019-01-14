Second phase of Second Street Corridor’s Vision Block Project is underway with renovations and construction

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon-Bibb County residents will be seeing more improvements in the downtown area due to renovations and construction. Macon-Bibb is beginning the second phase of the Second Street Corridor’s Vision Block Project.

According to Bibb County officials, the project will take up to 4 to 6 months and it will improve the block and half between Poplar Street and Plum Street Lane – taking the Vision Block from where it currently ends to where the future Mid-City Square would begin.

“The first phase that we did was the vision block between Cherry Street and Poplar Street. When we started there were five businesses there. Now every building on that block is full,” says Splost Coordinator Clay Murphy.

Murphy also says Bibb County residents wanted more development in the Downtown area and that’s exactly what the first and second phase of the Corridor’s Vision Block Project is all about.

“It became more inviting. Places to sit, some shade, wider side walkouts. Those types of things. We’ve been working on the other end at Mercer University as well,” says Murphy.

The Second Street Corridor project was started with funding from the voter-approved Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

In the last few years, Macon-Bibb officials have created several new centers of activities for the community, and are encouraging more businesses to come downtown.

“We’ve started to see businesses cross Poplar Street. We open up that walking ability and businesses are encouraged to expand out on Second Street,” says Murphy.