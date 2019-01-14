Mostly Dry Week in Store

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Light rain fell across Middle Georgia this weekend, but we will see a dry start to the work week.

Today.

This past weekend the Middle Georgia Regional Airport saw nearly a quarter of an inch of rain which added to the surplus of rainfall already for the month and year. An area of high pressure out to our west is going to begin to control our weather for the next couple of days which will squash any rain chances we have through Thursday. This afternoon we will continue to see decreasing clouds after starting the day under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures this afternoon will be right about average in the mid-to-upper 50’s. With diminishing cloud cover, we will see a mostly clear sky this evening that will allow for cooler temperatures to return in the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be running in the middle 30’s with some of the northern suburbs in Middle Georgia near the freezing mark.

Tomorrow.

More sun than clouds will be in store on Tuesday as the area of high pressure centered in Texas continues to slide to the east. Temperatures will once again make for a great day across Middle Georgia. Afternoon high temperatures will run in the upper 50’s while overnight lows will be in the low-to-mid 30’s

Extended.

We will stay dry through Wednesday before a weather disturbance moves in late on Thursday, giving us a chance to see light showers through Friday night. Once this disturbance moves out we will see widespread rain associated with a completely different system move in late on Saturday and into Sunday morning.

