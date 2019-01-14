Warner Robins Police Looking For Man They Say Robbed Family Dollar

WARNER ROBINS, Ga – Police in Warner Robins are looking for a man they say robbed a Family Dollar.

According to a news release from the Police Department, the robbery happened around 6:30 Sunday night at the Family Dollar at 500 Elberta Road.

The release went on to say a man dressed in dark clothes who had his face covered entered the store with a handgun. He demanded money and left with undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

The robbery is under investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact Det.

Dokes with the Warner Robins Police Department at (478)302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.