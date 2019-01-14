Father Turns Himself In For Allegedly Shooting Son

MACON, Ga – A man in Macon has turned himself after he allegedly shot his son multiple times.

Bibb County Deputies say 50 year old Sheldon Beard got into an argument with his son, 19 year old Shel’vonta Beard, at their home in the 2400 block of Charlene Terrace in Macon. Deputies say the argument got physical and Shel’vonta was shot multiple times.

When deputies arrived at the house on Charlene Terrace, they say Sheldon Beard was not there.

Shel’vonta is at Medical Center Navicent Health and is in critical condition.

Sheldon later turned himself in and has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder. He’s being held in the Bibb County Jail without bail.