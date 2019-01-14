Man Arrested, Suspected Of Shooting of 15 Year Old In The Face

MACON, Ga – Bibb County Deputies have arrested a man suspected of shooting a 15 year old in the face in Macon last Thursday night.

Deputies arrested 19 year old Marcus Bernard Williams on Sunday at a home on Sylvian Drive in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports the shooting happened outside the Houston Food Market on Houston Avenue last Thursday night. Deputies say three males, including 15 year old D’Angelo Ross, were standing outside of the market when it was closed. Deputies suspect Williams pulled out a handgun and shot Ross in the face.

Ross is in critical, but stable condition at Medical Center Navicent Health.

Williams is being held at the Bibb County Jail without bond for criminal attempt to commit murder.