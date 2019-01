Deputies say they located 29-year old inmate Richard Fountaine and the woman who helped him escape, 25-year-old Kimberly Belcher.

FORSYTH, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say a prison escapee from Wyoming is now in custody.

Deputies say they located 29-year old inmate Richard Fountaine and the woman who helped him escape, 25-year-old Kimberly Belcher.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies captured the couple around 1:00 Friday afternoon in the area of Highway 42 and Logwall Church Road.