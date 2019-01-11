Vehicle stolen from home in Monroe County

SUV taken from home on Spear Road in south Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an SUV stolen from a home.

The incident happened Friday on Spear Road in south Monroe County.

The tag of the stolen Ford Explorer is RJY 1610. The last known direction of travel is unknown.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are unsure if this incident is related to the fugitives that were taken into custody earlier in the day.

If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding this theft, please contact Inv. C. Landers at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7043.