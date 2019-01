The #ThunderOverGeorgia2019 air show will be on September 28 and 29, 2019.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to the Robins Air Force Base Facebook page, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are coming to town later this year.

The #ThunderOverGeorgia2019 air show will be on September 28 and 29, 2019.

- Advertisement -

Robins AFB says there is more information to come as it becomes available, so mark your calendars and stay tuned!