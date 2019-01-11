Rain Returns for the Weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Our streak of consecutive days without rain ends tomorrow as a weather disturbance moves into Middle Georgia providing us with rain.

Today.

It is going to be another gorgeous afternoon across the Peach State as we will once again see a ton of sunshine with just a few clouds mixed in. Temperatures will be running in mid-50’s which is seasonal for this time of year. After starting the morning in the upper 20’s across the area it will be a much needed thawing this afternoon! As an area of low pressure moves in from the west, we will begin to see high clouds moving in late this evening. Overnight, clouds will continue to build in creating a partly cloudy sky by the time you wake up tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow.

With the added cloud cover, morning low temperatures will run a few degrees warmer than they are this morning. Clouds will continue to build in throughout the day on Saturday which will lead to a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be running in the low-to-mid 50’s across the area. While there will be a few very isolated light showers during the late afternoon and early evening hours, the bulk of the rain does not move in until late Saturday night and into the early morning hours on Sunday morning.

Sunday and Beyond.

With temperatures running well above 32° we will not see any form of winter precipitation in Middle Georgia. The threat for a wintry mix will be confined to the highest elevations of the North Georgia Mountains. As the widespread showers move out of our by the early afternoon hours on Sunday, we will still be seeing a few isolated showers through lunchtime on Monday. Once the rain clears out, an area of high pressure will build in from the west which will keep us dry through midweek.

