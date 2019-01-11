Rain moves in for part of the weekend, but cool weather is here to stay

Good evening,

Temperatures will continue to fall into the 30’s overnight, but rain should hold off until later on Saturday.



Saturday will be mostly cloudy across Middle Georgia with our rain chances increasing late in the afternoon and overnight. Temperatures will be staying cool, mainly in the low 50’s.



The heaviest rain will likely move in overnight and into the early morning hours on Sunday. No thunderstorms are expected as this system pushes through.

Rain totals will be relatively unimpressive in our area, but in Atlanta they could get up to 1″ of rainfall through the weekend.



Rain chances look to linger into the morning on Monday with temperatures staying in the mid 50’s. Temperatures will steadily be on the rise through the week, with plenty of sunshine as well. Rain will once again move in, just in time for the weekend.