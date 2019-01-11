MGCFB and Union Grove Missionary Baptist come together to stop hunger

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The middle Georgia community food bank and Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church are teaming up together to help feed the community through their mobile food pantry.

“It’s a necessity because unfortunately, we have fallen down in a place as such as America. No one should be hungry,” says Minister Earnest Jones of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

He also says locally, they’ve always tried to meet the need through their youth ministry pantry, targeting people in need in the area but has not always been enough.

“I’m going to give the middle Georgia Community Food Bank credit because the mobile pantry is part of one of the arms of their organization,” says Jones.

Mobile Pantry Coordinator Sylvester Roundtree says partnering with Union Grove Missionary Baptist is to help build up the communities.

“We want to be one of those driving forces that do that. We want to be that helping hand. We want to be that middle man that helps until they get to where they can do everything for themselves,” says Roundtree.

The MGC Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is a program that also targets families struggling with food insecurity.

“I want everybody to know, that middle Georgia community food bank is here to serve, here to be a driving force and here to be one with the people,” says Roundtree.

The Food Bank and Union Grove Missionary Baptist plan to hold another mobile pantry again this year.

