Flash foods robbed, BCSO searching for suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at a Macon gas station.

It happened at the Flash Foods on PioNono Avenue just before 3:00 a.m. Friday.

It was reported that a man entered the store with a handgun. The suspect then demanded money from the cash register. Once the suspect received the money, he fled the store on foot. He was last seen running towards Dewey Street.

The suspect was described as a black man who had on a green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers 1-877-87CRIME.