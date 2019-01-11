Bibb deputies: Teenager shot in face in southwest Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in southwest Macon Thursday night.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the parking lot of Houston Food Market at the corner of Houston Avenue and Rocky Creek Road just before 11 o’clock.

Deputies were told three males were standing in front of the closed business when the shooting happened. One of them shot another in the face. The shooter and the other male ran away.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.