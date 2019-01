MACON, Ga – The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church are teaming up to help feed the community.

Minster Ernest Jones, from Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, visited Daybreak to talk about the mobile food pantry the church is hosting.

The mobile food pantry is from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. on Friday, January 11th at the Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 809 S Davis Drive in Warner Robins.

Click on the video for the full interview.